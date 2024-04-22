CDK pushes for increased use of indigenous resources in construction industry

In a proactive endeavor to champion local content initiatives and enhance collaboration within the construction sector, CDK Integrated Industries, manufacturers of premium porcelain tiles recently engaged in a courtesy visit to the new national president of Nigerian institute of architects (NIA).

The meeting, between the duo focused on key themes such as improving partnerships between manufacturers and the architecture industry, promoting local content, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

During the visit, according to a statement , the CDK executive team, comprising BS Rao, Sales and Marketing Manager, Edmund Okwusaba, Business Development Manager, Foyibo Okiemute, Executive Assistant to the Managing Director, and Abimbola Onagbade, Brands and Marketing Manager, actively participated in the deliberations advocating for local content in the industry.

Bernard Longe, the Managing Director of CDK, expressed support for the NIA, stating, “We are eager to embark on collaborative ventures with the Nigerian institute of architects to drive innovation and excellence in our industry.” He also congratulated Arc. Adeniyi on her recent inauguration as the 30th President and 2nd Female President of the institute. He acknowledged her leadership as a high point, aimed at unifying the architecture sector and its stakeholders.

Arc. Mobolaji Adeniyi reciprocated the sentiments, affirming, “The Institute of Architects is very proud of CDK, its commitment to quality and excellence is commendable, which has set a standard that is laudable.”

“As a known local content creator, CDK Industries makes ‘Made in Nigeria’ a quality to be proud of, with its insistence on quality and consistency. A relationship and partnership with CDK is one which we long to extend.”

“We see CDK as our partners and look forward to collaborating with them in the future,” she concluded.

In response, Abimbola Onagbade, Brands and Marketing Manager at CDK expressed optimism, stating, “The dedication to collaboration with key players across the industry exhibited by the Nigeria Institute of Architects is commendable. We envision a fruitful partnership with the NIA and are excited about the possibilities ahead.”

The President of the NIA praised CDK Industries for its past support of the annual forum ‘Archi-built’ and expressed anticipation for further progression from sponsors to partners in upcoming events, the statement.

By driving an alliance, CDK Integrated Industries and the Nigerian institute of architects (NIA) aim to leverage their respective strengths for collective advancement, emphasizing the promotion of local content and empowerment of indigenous industries. CDK, recognized as a model champion of excellence in local content and contribution to sustainable development expresses its commitment to this agenda alongside the NIA.