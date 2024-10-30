CardinalStone shines at BAFI Awards 2024, clinching five major wins

L-R: Peter Omoregie, managing director, CardinalStone Securities; Joy Mokalo, head Brand and Corporate Communications; Ellie Olutimayin, executive director, CardinalStone; Ngozi Odum, research analyst; Onyebuchim Obiyemi, head, Investment Banking; Chinonso Okurume, managing director, CardinalStone Registrars; Olaolu Boboye, research analyst, at the BAFI Awards recently.

CardinalStone, a multi-asset investment management powerhouse, reinforced its standing as a top player in Nigeria’s financial sector, securing five prestigious awards at this year’s Business Day Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of accolades for the firm, highlighting its steady rise since 2021 as a leader in delivering cutting-edge financial services.

The company’s accolades include Securities House of the Year – CardinalStone, Securities, Investment Research Firm of the Year – CardinalStone Securities, Asset Management Firm of the Year – CardinalStone Asset Management, Mid-Market Investment Bank of the Year – CardinalStone Partners and Shareowner Services & Solutions Company of the Year – CardinalStone Registrars.

This impressive sweep at the BAFI Awards reaffirms CardinalStone’s commitment to client-centered, innovative solutions. With recognition across key areas of securities, asset management, investment banking, and shareowner services, CardinalStone stands out for its role in setting high standards of quality and reliability.

Michael Nzewi, group managing director at CardinalStone, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Winning five BAFI awards is a tremendous honour and a tribute to our team’s dedication to service excellence. Since 2021, these awards have both validated and driven our commitment to innovative, client-focused financial solutions. We look forward to sustaining this momentum and evolving with our clients’ needs.”

The BAFI Awards celebrate excellence within Nigeria’s banking and financial services sectors, and CardinalStone’s achievements across these critical categories emphasise the firm’s impact as a trusted provider of financial solutions.

Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, CardinalStone serves both individual and institutional investors with tailored investment options, meeting varied income, risk, and growth objectives.

