CardinalStone and Regent partner on Pearl Court in Victoria Island

In a significant step toward transforming Victoria Island’s residential landscape, CardinalStone Real Assets Limited has partnered with Regent Construction to launch the Pearl Court development, an innovative mixed-format housing project in the heart of Lagos.

This collaboration blends CardinalStone’s real estate development and finance expertise with Regent’s technical mastery, setting a new benchmark for upscale urban living.

The Pearl Court project promises a fusion of luxury and sustainability, introducing high-end finishes, premium furnishings, advanced sanitary wares, and elegant landscape features.

Each residential unit integrates green building practices and smart home technology, designed to enhance modern living and appeal to a diverse range of lifestyles. With an emphasis on quality and forward-thinking design, Pearl Court is poised to become an iconic development for Victoria Island.

“This partnership redefines real estate standards in Nigeria,” said a representative of CardinalStone Real Assets. “It presents an unmatched opportunity for homeowners and investors who seek luxury and sustainability in a prime location.”

Founded with a vision to build communities, CardinalStone Real Assets Limited (CRA) focuses on real estate and infrastructure investment, with an emphasis on projects that promise high returns and enrich communities. The firm has become known for transforming properties into desirable neighbourhoods, driven by a commitment to quality and long-term value.

Regent Construction, established in 2008, brings to the table extensive expertise in architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical services. Regent is recognized for its ability to deliver large, complex projects on time and within budget, and Pearl Court will be no exception. Regent’s goal is to cement its place among Nigeria’s leading indigenous construction firms by consistently raising the bar in commercial, residential, and institutional construction.

This landmark partnership between CardinalStone and Regent underscores a shared vision for elevating urban living standards in Nigeria. With Pearl Court, they aim to deliver not just a property but an integrated, sustainable lifestyle that redefines luxury and innovation for Nigerian real estate.

