Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 2 winners

Cadbury Nigeria, a part of Mondelēz International, and producers of the iconic Bournvita, a cocoa beverage drink, has rewarded the top three winning schools in the second edition of the Bourn Factor School Talent Hunt Competition, which took place nationwide last year.

The winners were unveiled recently at the Company’s head office in Lagos. Divine Promotion Nursery and Primary School in Ile-ife, Osun State, won the grand prize of N3 Million.

Success Foundation Academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which came second, won N2 Million, while Potter and Clay Schools in Ilesha, Osun State, in the third position, won N1 million.

During the prize presentation, Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, said one of the Company’s values is to “love our consumers and our brands,” adding that the organisation has continued to seek numerous ways to demonstrate this.

“The Bournfactor initiative was launched in 2019 to enable children from different primary schools across the country showcase their talents, compete, and win prizes for their schools, while raising money towards a social cause,” she said.