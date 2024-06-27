Bvndle says committed to innovative solutions for business growth, customer loyalty

….partners UBA, Piggyvest, AXA Mansard, VFD Group, Aura

Bvndle, a data-driven loyalty platform is set to redefine how Nigerians experience rewards and loyalty programmes.

The company said in Lagos on Wednesday, Bvndle that it is partnering UBA, Piggyvest, AXA Mansard, VFD Group, Aura by Transcorp to empower businesses and customers.

“We understand the frustration customers feel when loyalty programs fail to deliver on their promises. That’s why we created Bvndle – a platform that puts the customer first, offering genuine rewards and a seamless experience that makes loyalty rewarding,” said Kemi Balogun, Managing Director of Bvndle.

The firm is a customer engagement and loyalty platform that empowers businesses to thrive and customers to maximise value.

By leveraging sophisticated data analysis and a vast partner network, Bvndle offers a unique approach to customer loyalty, rewarding customers for their everyday spending and providing businesses with the tools they need to foster lasting relationships.

Designed with the modern consumer at its core, Bvndle addresses the frustrations often associated with traditional loyalty programs, delivering meaningful rewards and personalised experiences that make every Naira count.

Through Bvndle, customers earn rewards by simply engaging in their everyday activities – shopping, dining, or utilising services from Bvndle’s extensive network of partners. These earned rewards unlock curated benefits, ranging from exclusive discounts and special offers to unforgettable experiences and products. In simpler terms, Bvndle is like getting free money to spend on things you already buy. The more you use Bvndle, the more rewards you get. It’s that easy.

The Bvndle app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple Stores, does more than transform the customer experience. It empowers businesses and equips them with robust, intuitive solutions to understand, engage, and incentivise their customers. Businesses can use Bvndle’s gamification rules engine to reward specific actions and behaviours, fostering a deeper connection with their customers and driving brand loyalty.

Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Bvndle, highlights the platform’s value proposition for businesses: “As the economic landscape becomes more competitive, businesses must look beyond generic loyalty programs and seek solutions that provide the tools to cultivate lasting customer relationships.”

He said partnerships with organisations like UBA, Piggyvest, VFD Microfinance Bank, AXA Mansard, and Aura by Transcorp highlight Bvndle’s commitment to innovative solutions that drive business growth and foster customer loyalty.

The Yard, an exclusive event happening on June 29 and 30, will showcase the full spectrum of Bvndle’s offerings. Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Bvndle experience and discover how the platform and its partners are giving back to customers while expanding the loyalty ecosystem in Nigeria.