Brewer re-creates music experience with consumers

In what appears as revival of StarTrek and StarMegajam, Nigerian Breweries has created ‘The Big Weekend Experience’ – an extraordinary fusion of beer and music that guarantees an exhilarating spectacle.

Similar to Startrek, ‘The Big Weekend Experience’ will take selected Nigerian music artistes on tour of various states where they will perform to the delight of music lovers.

From September to October 22nd, beer and music lovers from across Nigeria are invited to celebrate life, good music, great company, and the finest brews.

The company said Goldberg and Life Beer will lead the charge, ensuring this event is an experience like no other. But that’s not all; the entire portfolio of top-notch brands like 33 Export, Star, Desperados, Heineken, Zagg, Legend, the newest brand in the teeming portfolio, Goldberg Black and many more, will also be making appearances at the activations, offering a wide array of options to satisfy every consumer.

Under the vibrant Nigerian night sky, some of the nation’s most electrifying music artists, including Skales, Orezi, and May D, will take the stage, promising an energy level that will set hearts racing and rhythms that will be impossible to resist.

Mfon Bassey, National Trade Marketing Manager at Nigerian Breweries Plc, highlighted NB’s unwavering commitment to quality brands and creating thrilling consumer experiences. He declared, “Nigerian Breweries has been synonymous with quality brands and experiences for decades. We’ve pioneered events like Star Trek, Gulder Ultimate Search, Maltina Dance All, and many others that show our dedication to setting the standard. This time, we’re bringing our finest brews to ‘The Big Weekend Experience,’ ensuring that no one is left out.”