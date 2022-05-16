Brand Africa to publish top 100 most admired brands in Africa

Brand Africa has concluded plans to unveil the 2022 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings next week.

The rankings, according to statement, will encompass the Top 100 brands in Africa, and the leading brands in West Africa and Nigeria – and the brands Africans regard as symbolising African pride.

Despite optimism about the continent over the past 10 years, on average only 20% of the leading brands admired by Africans are made in Africa.

Read also: How brand endorsement works

However, against the backdrop of rebuilding economies devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the urgency to respond to the impact of climate change and broader sustainability issues, and the acceleration of AfCFTA’s goal of driving greater intra-African trade there is anticipation that over the medium term, African brands will begin an upward competitive trajectory.

In recognition of the outstanding individuals whose leadership has been a catalyst for sustained brand-led growth for their Made in Africa brands and businesses and their contribution to the industry over the years, this year Brand Africa will recognize a corporate leader and a practitioner from the marketing, branding, communications, research and media industry with an Africa Brand Leadership Excellence award.