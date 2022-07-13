BoICT Awards: Spectranet wins “Best 4G LTE ISP

Spectranet, a foremost Internet Service Provider has been adjudged the best 4G LTE internet service provider at the recently concluded 2023 edition of the Beacon of ICT Award.

Ken Nwogbo, Editor in Chief Nigeria Communication Week stated that Spectranet emerged winner in the “Best 4G LTE Internet Provider of the Year” category through the voting process that was concluded recently.

Speaking on the award, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet said this award is for the subscribers that have stayed with Spectranet over the years. “Our subscribers are the reason we always strive to put our best foot forward. We appreciate every feedback about our service and we are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction always”.

Speaking on Spectranet’s commitment to offering high speed, affordable and reliable internet, Awasthi in a statement said, “ In keeping with the trend to watch OTT content on smart TVs requiring high speed data with high degree of availability Spectranet has expanded its internet services to Fixed Broadband through “Home Fiber” (FTTH) and “Fiber on Air” (FOA) technologies. He described them as high quality ultra-broadband technologies that deliver reliable, high-speed, unlimited data with a high degree of consistency than the mobile broadband.

The award was organized by the Nigeria Communication’s Week and this year’s theme is “Impact of Block Chain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria”. The lecture was delivered by Oluseyi Akindeinde, Co-Founder/Chief Technical Officer, Digital Encode Limited and Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre chaired the event.