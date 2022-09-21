Blanche Aigle Communications receives Certificate of Excellence

Blanche Aigle Communications, fast-rising public relations and marketing agency, has received a Certificate of Excellence for its Mango Yuletide campaign in the Fashion and Beauty Category of the Sabre Awards by Provoke Media.

The Mango Yuletide campaign was geared at showcasing the power of the modern woman while exuding confidence within various spheres adorning the Mango apparel.

The campaign leveraged on the need to drive effective communication on women’s growth prospects in career and lifestyle using fashion statements as an enabler.

The campaign garnered good engagement on social media creating awareness and talkability among an array of audiences.

“Blanche Aigle Communications is proud to be honoured with this recognition. We appreciate the organisers and Judges of the Sabre Awards for selecting us to be worthy of excellence,” Nene Bejide, founder and chief strategist, Blanche Aigle Communications said in a statement.

“We are committed to ensuring the utmost and most efficient communications service to our clients and will continue to put customer satisfaction first with our services,” she said.

“The team is poised to make more impact within the marketing communications landscape in Nigeria and beyond,” she added.

Mango, a Mediterranean female fashion brand of style and culture from Barcelona was launched in Nigeria in 2009 with stores located in Lagos and Abuja. The Mango Yuletide campaign ran from October till December 2021.

The Sabre Awards is the world’s biggest PR awards programme dedicated to benchmarking the best PR works across the globe. It recognizes works and campaigns in public relations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.