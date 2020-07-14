BHM Founder, Ayeni Adekunle to speak at 2020 Tech PR conference

The Founder and CEO of Nigeria’s leading Media and Public Relations company, BHM, Ayeni Adekunle, has been confirmed to speak at the 2020 Phyllion Tech PR Conference.

First-of-its-kind in the Public Relations Space, Phyllion Tech PR Conference, comes on the heels of the enduring disruptive technology which has impacted business operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, greatly altering the norms.

Themed “Embracing Technology Transformation in Africa, What Next”, the event, organised by Phyllion & Partners, a Tech PR consulting firm in Lagos, is scheduled to hold virtually on July 17, 2020.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Ayeni says, “I’ve always spoken about the importance of Nigerian companies embracing technology to transform not only their operations but the Nigerian landscape and I’m glad platforms like the Phyllion Tech PR Conference are championing the cause ensuring we set a lot of these theories in motion.”

The BHM Group has pioneered several tech-centred initiatives in the Nigerian PR sector, one of them being the BHM App, which serves as a pool of resources for Nigerian public relations practitioners and is credited as the “first PR mobile application”.