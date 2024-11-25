Authenticity, Ethics key as marketers embrace new technologies, says Agenmonmen

Tony Agenmonmen, founder of Nigerian Marketing Awards, NMA

Nigerian marketing practitioners are encouraged to remain authentic, ethical, and committed to providing genuine value to their consumers while adopting new technologies.

Tony Agenmonmen, founder of Nigerian Marketing Awards, NMA who spoke last weekend at the third edition of the awards in Lagos said AI is a powerful tool, but it is the heart and vision of each marketer that turns technology into transformation.

He noted that “the rise of Artificial Intelligence is transforming the face of marketing, creating new opportunities for understanding and engaging consumers.

“AI is enabling us to gain insights at unprecedented levels, allowing us to personalize experiences, automate tasks, and make more data-driven decisions. Yet, as we embrace this technology, we must also remember the importance of staying authentic”, he told the audience at the event.

He also said that marketers today find themselves in an era where climate change has become one of the most pressing issues. “As marketing professionals, we have a responsibility not only to adapt but to lead”. According to him, consumers are more conscious than ever of the environmental impact of the products and brands they support.

Quoting a renowned marketing visionary Philip Kotler, he said “Marketing is not the art of finding clever ways to dispose of what you make. It is the art of creating genuine customer value”.

Tony Agenmonmen, expressed delight that for three years, the award has recognized the creativity, resilience, and excellence that define marketing in Nigeria. “And each year, we see our commitment to our values – transparency, credibility, and the spirit of celebration – shine ever brighter, igniting a flame that continues to grow”

He said this year’s theme, “Ignite,” captures the very essence of what we aspire to do: inspire a spark within each of us to push boundaries, set new standards, and elevate marketing across our nation.

Also speaking, Charles O’Tudor, a Nigerian brand strategist and public speaker said the future of Nigeria does not depend on the untapped potential of the country’s natural resources but on the untapped brilliance within Nigerians.

O’Tudor spoke on ‘’ Personal branding, the key to ignite innovation’’

Connecting personal branding to nation’s transformation, the brand strategist challenged marketers to explore the truth of the power of personal branding as a transformative force capable of igniting innovation and propelling not just the people but the entire nation towards its destiny.

Defining ignite as a spark, awaken and to bring life into dormant situation, O’Tudor told marketing practitioners that personal branding is no longer an option, “it is the competitive edge you have inside you but you needs to spark it. In an era of noise and clutter, your brand is your identity”.

He said “We ignite not just our careers, not just industries but the nation. Imagine a situation where every innovator, every entrepreneur and their products are built on authenticity and truth. When we ignite we inspire the future. This fire can transform the nation”

Share