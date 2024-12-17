Audu Maikori highlights creativity, heritage at Kaduna Fashion and Art Exhibition

Guests at the Kaduna Fashion and Arts Festival 2024

Audu Maikori, Co-Founder of Chocolate City Group has emphasized the importance of preserving cultural identity through art and fashion, encouraging creatives to embrace their roots while innovating for the future.

He said this at the recent Kaduna Fashion and Art Exhibition, themed From Whence We Came, recently held at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Center, Murtala Square, Kaduna which brought together cultural enthusiasts to celebrate the rich artistic heritage of the region.

Read also: Audu Maikori is Making A Difference (M.A.D)

A statement said that as part of its commitment to supporting local talent, Chocolate City Group proudly sponsored the event. “The sponsorship aligns with the company’s ongoing mission to give back to society, particularly as it approaches its 20th anniversary in 2025—a milestone celebration of two decades of empowering creatives and fostering cultural collaborations”.

The exhibition, which took place from November 28, 2024 to November 30th, 2024, showcased a dynamic blend of traditional and contemporary art and fashion, leaving an indelible mark on attendees. Chocolate City’s involvement reinforced its dedication to championing initiatives that celebrate Nigeria’s creative legacy and future potential.

Share