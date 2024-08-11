Atu Chris describes 50 best performing CEOs’ award as motivation

Atu Chris, Chief Executive Officer of Freightliner Logistics Services Ltd, has described his recent recognition as one of the top 50 Nigeria’s best performing CEOs in 2024 by Business Times Nigeria as a motivation to do more in delivering quality service to customers.

The Nigeria’s Top 50 Best Performing CEO’s award is in recognition of 50 CEO’s that performed greatly and made significant impact in their specified industries. It is a yearly event organized by Business Times Newspaper Limited, according to a statement. This year’s event was held recently in Lagos.

“The awards are conceptualized to recognize Chief Executives who were inspirational and whose companies excelled in their specific industries, annually. This prestigious award honours exceptional leadership and vision in the Nigerian business community”

Speaking after receiving the organizers Golden Plaque and award certificate, an elated Atu according to the statement said that the award is a motivation and challenge for better service delivery beyond the current reality.

“I am truly humbled to receive this recognition,” said Chris Atu. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I am grateful to lead such a talented and driven group of individuals.” Atu joyfully dedicated the milestone achievement to his entire team

According to the organizers of the award, Chris Atu, CEO of Freightliner Logistics Services Limited was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates for driving innovation and growth in the Logistics industry and demonstrating outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence.