AT3 Resources shines at BrandCom awards, emerges young public relations agency of the year

AT3 Resources, a budding communications agency in Lagos has won the most outstanding Young PR agency of the year at the 2021 Brandcom awards. The annual event is organised by Brand Communicator, a credible and prestigious brand and marketing platform that recognises and rewards brands, agencies, and notable individuals for their excellent performance in the Marketing Communications Industry.

AT3 Resources is a specialized communications and events consultancy focused on providing public relations, special events and media interventions to corporates, individuals and brands.

Speaking at the event the Managing Director, Tosin Adefeko said, “this is a great endorsement and affirmation of our work. Special thanks to those who wondered if we could deliver in the early days but still gave us the opportunity, those that kept referring our work and speaking about us when we were not there to speak for ourselves, those that continue to see our professionalism, honour, integrity and passion as the primary reason we exist.”

In the past year, the agency was appointed strategic communications partner for Meta – (Facebook) in Anglophone West Africa (5 countries), has managed several Pan-Nigerian campaigns amongst other projects.