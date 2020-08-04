Ariston targets more market share, brings global campaign to Nigeria

Ariston, the prominent brand in the Ariston Thermo Group, has premiered its global campaign ‘The Ariston Comfort Challenge’ in Nigeria, which highlights its global mission of bringing sustainable comfort, even where it seems impossible to find.

The Ariston Comfort Challenge focused on ensuring thermal comfort could reach anywhere in the world. Through this mission, Ariston has donated a warm shelter to a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen involved in climate change studies in the remote and icy Island of Disko, in Greenland (Arctic). The Ariston Comfort Zone, an innovative modular home, was shipped to and assembled—for the first time— in Disko Island, Greenland. Disko Island is one of the coldest regions in the world and before this time, it proved near impossible for the scientists to stay on the island for more than a few days due to the harsh weather conditions. This unfriendly weather, becomes even more hostile during the winter months and interrupts research work.

With the campaign, the group which makes 1.7 billion Euros in sales annually globally is demonstrating its dedication to product quality and how it continues to meet the demanding expectation set for the company even in the extreme cold conditions. 10 percent of the sales is in Africa. The company with 7,500 employees and 26 production sites in 15 countries is underscoring the importance of warm clean water for showering and cleansing for healthiness.

Speaking during a virtual media parley held in Lagos recently, Gaurav Bisaria, the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, explained that a safe and sheltered house, heated and provided with hot water for the maximum comfort even during Polar winters would have not been possible without our commitment to quality.

Bisaria noted that the success of the Ariston Comfort Challenge ‘Greenland Mission’ is another proof of the company core value of superior quality of Ariston products, which could be seen in the efficiency of the output of the product even in the extremely weather condition.

Bisaria explained that in order for the team of scientists to carry through their mission of collecting and examining samples in Disko Island, they needed an innovative infrastructure to act as a stable base against the icy island. Ariston rose to the challenge and selected three of the best installers from all over the world, who accepted to dive together into the unknown to deliver and assemble a warm and innovative modular home specifically developed as an energy-efficient, sustainable solution able to endure the most extreme climate conditions.