ARCON to sanction company behind unsubstantiated claims of tea adverts

Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON has flagged exposure of unapproved Lung Detox Tea advert with unsubstantiated claims.

The body also identified other misleading tea adverts on social media platforms.

ARCON said in a statement that its attention has been drawn to an online/social media platform advert of Lung Detox Tea with a claim that the tea makes smoking healthy.

It said “The advertisement was neither submitted for vetting nor approved by Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) being the statutory body with the responsibility of ensuring that all advertisements conform with the Nigerian Code of Advertising in line with section 53 of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act number 23 of 2022”.

Upon petition, ARCON said it investigated the company’s (Jols Medix Nigeria Limited) advertising activities. It was discovered that besides the Lung Detox Tea advert, there are other advertisements with unsubstantiated claims exposed in the company’s Instagram page – a platform owned by Meta Inc and represented in Nigeria by Facebook Nigeria operations Limited.

ARCON in the statement signed by its Director General Olalekan Fadolapo therefore promised to take necessary action to ensure that the company is sanctioned for the exposure of the unapproved advertisements according to relevant laws.

