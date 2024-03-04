ARCON talks tough on flouting advertising rules

Lekan Fadolapo, Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has cautioned against flouting of advertising rules in the country.

Speaking at the Dentsu Africa 2024 Now Summit recently, Fadolapo said ARCON is open to partnership and recommendations that would develop our advertising industry, but “we won’t compromise on promoting local content.”

Sine his assumption of office, Fadolapo has unveiled a number of reforms targeted at growing the Nigerian advertising industry. These include local talent promotion, checking of shooting advert abroad, regulated payment timeframe for contract jobs and contract orderliness. Presently, ARCON is in talks with advertising sectoral groups to have a capital structure for agencies.

At the Dentsu event, Fadolapo and other stakeholders commended MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria for its milestones in 10 years.

“I congratulate Dentsu Nigeria for its achievements in this industry. I am proud to be a part of this journey and I wish Emeka and his team the very best,” the ARCON DG said.

On her part, the Dentsu Africa Chief Executive Officer, Dawn Rowlands, described the 10-year existence of Dentsu Nigeria as “incredible”.

She said, “Right from the beginning, we decided we wanted to be the best in Nigeria and world-class. Today, Nigeria is one of our biggest hubs in performance and creativity.

“The important keyword we have built over the years is trust, which is paramount. We will be focusing heavily on how we grow our craft to deliver results and win awards.”

Also, the CEO of Dentsu Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Andre Andrade, hailed MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria for driving positive changes in Nigeria.

“I am proud of the achievements of Dentsu Nigeria so far. We can assure our clients that this is just the beginning. We will continue to develop human capacity and improve our service,” Andrade noted.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Chris Okeke, expressed delight at the progress made by the company in the past 10 years.

He noted that the company had broken many grounds and pioneered many initiatives in the Nigerian market.

Emeka commended clients for trusting MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, including partners and members of staff.

He said, “It’s been a decade of transformation, innovation, and celebration of the collective spirit of our people, our clients who entrusted us with their brands and custom; the media owners and partners who collaborated with us on innovative solutions; and the individuals who poured out their hearts and minds into making Dentsu Nigeria the success it is today.”

Recall that MediaFuse started operations on January 6, 2014, before Dentsu bought equity in the firm in August 2014, making MediaFuse, which was founded by Emeka Okeke, the first to attract foreign direct investment in equity participation, active board representation, management, and full integration with a global network in Nigeria.