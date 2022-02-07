APCON certifies Limelight Media

A fast-rising full-stack marketing agency, Limelight Media Limited has been certified to practice advertising and related businesses by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON.

Lekan Fadolapo, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of APCON, said Limelight Media has since inception demonstrated professionalism and competence and has met all the criteria to be granted the license to practice in Nigeria, a statement said.

“The vision of APCON is to promote responsible and ethical advertising practice, acting as the conscience of society and watchdog for the consumers; whilst managing the needs and interests of the stakeholders in Nigeria’s Advertising Industry”.

Expressing gratitude for the Corporate License, Taiwo Kareem, the Managing Director Limelight Media Limited said “the consideration of the Council to grant Limelight Media Ltd a corporate license to practice advertising in Nigeria is a confirmation that the agency’s vision of delivering results-oriented brand marketing programs and media campaigns that enhance our clients’ awareness, improve their sales and foster their growth is working and it is gratifying for Limelight Media to be recognized and granted a corporate license.”

Kareem, according to the statement added that “corporate license was given at a time the company is embarking on a major expansion drive through increase in workforce, training of staff and establishing a Digital Marketing Unit in the agency.” He assured that the company will not relent in providing innovative and effective integrated media campaigns which will help their clients to grow their businesses and realize their marketing goals. In his words, “this achievement further validates our reliability and efficiency in the satisfaction of our precious clients. Hence, we dedicate this award to our highly efficient staff here at limelight, and our long lists of clients who gave us the opportunity to become part of their success story”