AlexReports bags ‘Most Influential PR Manager’ award at freelance journalists’ event

Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReports, has been recognised as the ‘Most Influential PR Manager’ in West Africa.

Nwankwo, a public relations expert, was awarded at the 2023 edition of the Most Outstanding Achievers Recognition Award International in Abuja.

Other notable African figures were also recognised at various award categories, including a former President of Ghana, John Mahama.

The award organised by Federation of West African Freelance Journalists Association is the sixth in the series and held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Nigeria.

This year’s edition had as theme, ‘Leadership and Roles of Professionals in Creating an Egalitarian Society that Projects a new Nigeria.’

AlexReports, who recently marked his 40th birthday in Abuja, expressed gratitude to the organisers for finding him worthy of the honour, pledging to continue to serve clients with utmost dignity and promptness.

Dignitaries at the occasion include His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero; former minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Amb. Babagana Ajimi, Abubarkar Isa, Kelly Sampa, Abayomi Ajaguna, David Fuoh, Zakaria Nampa, Jamilu Katsina, S. Salako, and Mshelia Birma Wayuta.

In his remarks, the former President of Ghana, Mahama, applauded Nigeria for demonstrating leadership in the sub-region which has made it the envy of others.