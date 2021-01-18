African Pay TV market to hit 51 million subscribers by 2026 – report

The African pay-TV market is set to reach 51 million subscribers by 2026, according to a report by London-based Digital TV Research Limited as quoted by StarTimes, a Chinese pay TV operator.

Almost 17 million pay-TV subscribers will be added between 2020 and 2026. The report as stated by StarTimes said but did not clearly explain what will drive the increase in the subscription base.

According to the report, Nigeria is forecasted to be the largest single country with 11 million pay-TV subscribers, with South Africa bringing in another 9 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, Digital TV Research says that StarTimes/StarSat would enjoy the most impressive growth in Africa, from 10.11 million subscibers at end-2020 to 16.86 million by 2026, the report said.

This, it said would be followed by MultiChoice from 15.51 million subs across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv by end-2020 to 19.67 million by 2026.

France’s Vivendi with 5.41 million subscribers on its Canal Plus satellite TV platform and Easy TV by end-2020, which will climb to 7.90 million by 2026, the report says.