African Brand Congress to focus on sustainability, brands growth

Sustainability experts across Africa will converge on Lagos next week to discuss how sustainability and corporate social responsibility will enhance brands growth.

The organisers of the programme have also invited high level government representations including Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and current Chairman African Union; Kashim Shettima, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Nana Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana; Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank as special guests of honour.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of African Brand Congress, Desmond Esorougwe, “This year’s congress themed “Sustainability, Csr And Green Goodness: An Opportunity for Brands Growth”, will have in attendance experts from Sustainability, CSR, and Green energy to discuss and share insights on the theme.”

Esorougwe said, “The 2023 ABC Brands Showcase/ Exhibition seeks to showcase ideas, goods and inventions of various types that are original and creative as well as those with the potential for Enterprises and Return on Investment. It aims to demonstrate brand/company to the audience by showing that your organization is at par with leading organizations. It is also a suitable platform to build and reinforce strategic relationships with customers.”

According to him, the Africa Brand Leadership Merit Awards 2023 is aimed at celebrating leadership, innovation and creativity in Africa. “It recognizes the brilliant minds and institutions that deliver positive change and shape Africa’s future. It is to honour the CEO’s Businesses, Brands, Products and Services as well as Public Officers that have excelled and demonstrated uncommon initiative, drive and leadership in the African economy,” he added.

The winner would have made an outstanding contribution to the development of the continent, the economic aspiration of its citizenry and the transformation of Africa’s image in the international markets while displaying a high standard of good corporate citizenship, and social and environmental responsibilities.