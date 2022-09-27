Advertising industry drives excellence in creativity, invites Ghana to showcase works

Ghana with its steady rising profile will have the opportunity to showcase its creative works and win laurels in the forthcoming Lagos Ideas Festival, LAIF awards as Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN, organisers of the yearly award for recognition of outstanding creative ideas extend the frontiers of the award to Ghana this year.

“We are going to Ghana physically to sell LAIF awards to them to come on board and the intention is for the LAIF award to represent the best of creativity in this part of Africa”, Lanre Adisa, the chairman of the LAIF award organising committee told journalists in Lagos.

Incorporating Ghana and other West African countries at this time in the LAIF awards history is expected to be a big milestone in the journey of extending LAIF awards to the rest of Africa. “The moment we establish that it will determine how we travel from there. We want to be the best in recognising and representing creativity in Africa.”, Adisa who is also the group CEO of Noah’s Ark said.

Adisa said this year’s laif award is very significant as it is coming two years after Covid year. Due to the pandemic, the organisers of laif innovated and introduced a portal for the award for submission of entries against the manual method. ”Everything that has to do with the award, the entry, payments and the judging will be done in the portal.”

Revealing this year’s theme: ‘’All ideas are welcome’’, Adisa explained that this involves looking for ideas from every space and celebrate them.

On the November date of the award this year, Adisa said that the idea is to have a permanent time for the award, which is November as it will allow organisations and individuals to plan for it yearly.

Also speaking on the award, Steve Babaeko, the president of AAAN said that the laif award is a major milestone in the association’s calendar yearly and it has been so in the last 17 years.

According to him, “This country can really test you and test your ability to deliver on projects. Anything you have done and did it for the past 17 years without break, deserves commendation. We are glad to do it again in 2022”.

He said there have been a lot of changes happening in the marketing communication eco-system. “This is why we as association, keep challenging our members that we need to keep up the ante in everything we do and that is why laif award is important”.

Babaeko said the association members are not just handing themselves award. He said there is independent jury that ascertains the works and rewards them. “Those who don’t win this year will challenge themselves next year and by so doing we are improving the works of agencies and the clients will be the ultimate beneficiary. We are pushing the course in terms of creativity for clients, he said.