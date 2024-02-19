Advertising expert Lolu Akinwunmi appointed Chairman of CIHP Board

The Board of Directors of the Centre for Integrated Health Programs (CIHP) Nigeria, a pro-health NGO, has appointed of one of Nigeria’s foremost advertising practitioners, ‘Lolu Akinwunmi as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

According to a statement, Akinwunmi takes over from Alhaji Muhammed Imam Yahaya , who recently retired after many meritorious years as a Board member and the Chairman of the Board.

While commending Alhaji Yahaya for the significant progress made by the organization under his leadership, CIHP expressed the optimism that Akinwunmi will bring his years of experience in marketing communication and nation-building to steer the organisation to new heights of accomplishments.

Prior to this appointment, Akinwunmi has been on the board of CIHP for many years.

The Centre for Integrated Health Programs (CIHP) evolved from the Multi-Country Columbia Antiretroviral Program (MCAP) of the Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, New York, and it is a leading not-for-profit non-governmental organization, promoting better health outcomes for all Nigerians through the creation of sustainable systems and partnerships.

CIHP comprises a team of committed professionals using their collective learnings and experiences, innovativeness, and passion for excellence to deliver equitable, quality, cost-effective, and integrated health interventions through sustainable partnerships with funding support from PEPFAR/U.S. Government through USCDC, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation amongst others. The organisation is focused on transforming lives for improved health and development outcomes across Nigeria.

The new Board Chairman, Lolu Akinwunmi is the founding Group CEO of the Prima Garnet Africa Group, a foremost Marketing Communication and Advertising Group, and sits on the Boards of other organisations, the statement further said.