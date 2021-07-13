Advertising body, AAAN gears to reposition industry, holds congress

In a bid to rebuild and rebrand the advertising industry, the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN will later this month at its annual congress engage in intellectual discourse on the challenges facing the creative advertising industry with aim of finding solutions to move the industry forward.

The industry has chosen to discuss ‘’Boom, Gloom and Doom! Where do we sit?” at its 48th annual congress in Ibadan where Abubakar Suleiman, managing director of Sterling Bank; Mitchell Elegbe , MD/CEO, Interswitch and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji , Founder, Future Africa will lead the discussion.

The panellists include, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer, Interswitch; Bukola Akingbade, CEO, Image and Time; Lanre Adisa, CEO, Noah’s Ark; Tunde Dosekun, Managing Director, DDB Lagos; Nnenna Onyewuchi, Co-Founder/Director of Strategy, Yellow Brick Road, Dipo Adesida, Chief Operating Officer of Verdant Zeal Group.

The theme is germane for the industry which has faced many challenges occasioned by poor economic environment including Covid 19 pandemic which laid prostrate a number of businesses including the advertising industry.

The President of the Association, Steve Babaeko stated that the Association’s annual meeting is a platform to actively engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of advertising in Nigeria and advocate unconventional solutions in rebuilding the industry.

He said Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, is expected to declare the congress open on 23rd July at Golden Tulip Hotels, Ibadan, Oyo State while Minister of Information Lai Mohammed is also expected to be in attendance as the special guest of honour.

The Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Doyin Adewumi said the choice of non advertising practitioners as speakers was deliberate to tap from their knowledge. He further stated that the impact of the discourse will be beneficial to delegates and members of the association.

He added that in recognition of meritorious service, some senior members will be honoured and given special recognition awards. Also, young practitioners who have showed exceptional leadership will also be recognised at the AGM/Congress.

The Association’s AGM is always a major event in the nation’s marketing communications calendar and it always attracts overwhelming local and foreign coverage.

Meanwhile the leadership of the industry is making other moves such as engaging FIRS on tax issues, ensuring the full take off of its academy and strengthening its actions against non-payment of pitch fees by some organisations.

“On pitch fee, we have constituted a task force on it and if there is any pitch without a pitch fee, we will frown at it seriously and take necessary actions against such organisations”, Babaeko said.