Advertising: ARCON set to bridge gap between practices, theory through annual colloquium

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) will on Thursday this week commence an annual colloquium targeted at higher institutions of learning and the marketing communication industry as a move to bridge the knowledge gap between professional practice and theory.

The colloquium will also enable higher institutions to understand what is going on the industry and how to tailor their curriculum to suit practice.

Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General, ARCON told newsmen that the advertising industry colloquium, AIC will assist to negotiate a nexus between the town and the gown in advertising practice. “There is a situation where some graduates don’t fit into the industry due to the knowledge gap, there is need therefore to bridge the gap”, he said.

Also speaking, Rotimi Olatunji, Chairman, Advertising Industry Colloquium and Academic Journal Committee of ARCON, the colloquium is a one-day event organised by the marketing communication industry sectorial groups and powered by the ARCON.

He said that the primary objective of the AIC was to provide the forum for academics and students of Mass Communication, Advertising and other components of Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) to interact.

Olatunji said they would interact with professionals in advertising/other components of IMC; media practitioners, policy makers and regulatory agencies.

He said that the theme of the colloquium is: “Changing Trends in Advertising Education and Practice in the Era of Globalisation: The Nigerian Perspective.”

“It is a social responsibility (non-fee paying, pro bono) programme widely supported by a plethora of advertisers, marketing communication sectorial groups and regulatory agencies including ARCON to promote town and gown relationship,” he said.

Olatunjia added that it would sensitise participants to current knowledge, professional practices and skill sets required for success in advertising and related fields.

“The three-in-one; one-day event presents opportunities for keynote address, panel discussion on diverse areas of marketing communication theory and practice, and creative pitch competition,” Olatunji said.