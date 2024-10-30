Advans Nigeria wins ‘Microfinance Bank of the Year’ at BAFI Awards

Advans Nigeria has secured the ‘Microfinance Bank of the Year’ award at the BusinessDay Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, recognising its significant impact on Nigeria’s financial sector and its dedication to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

With a strong commitment to customer-centric banking and transparent financial services, Advans Nigeria empowers small businesses and individuals through tailored services and digital solutions. This award underscores Advans Nigeria’s role in driving economic growth and financial accessibility for its clients.

Accepting the award, Gaetan Debuchy, managing director/CEO of Advans Nigeria, thanked BusinessDay Media for promoting growth within the financial sector. “This award affirms our mission to drive financial accessibility, empower small businesses, and create lasting impact,” he said, extending gratitude to clients, staff, and partners.

Kayode Abraham, head of Marketing and Communications, added, “We dedicate this award to our clients, whose success fuels our commitment. We remain focused on helping businesses grow and economies prosper.”

Advans Nigeria, an international leader in microfinance, continues to support MSMEs across the country with innovative financial solutions, advancing economic empowerment and sustainable growth.

