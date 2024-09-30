ADVAN faults ARCON over exclusion from Nigeria stock image bank committee

Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has raised concerns over its no- representation in the committee set up by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, (ARCON) for the establishment of the Nigeria Stock Image Bank (NSIB).

ARCON recently took a bold move to establish the continent’s first indigenous stock image bank. This idea will engage over 100,000 photographers, 10,000 models, content creators and other professionals at inception for the concept. Subsequently, ARCON inaugurated a 10-member committee to drive this concept.

In a statement, ADVAN, representing the interests of corporate organizations that utilize marketing and advertising to promote their products and services, raises several critical concerns about the proposed image bank and its non-inclusion in the committee.

The body clarified that “ADVAN does not have a representative on the panel”. It further said that if there is any advertiser on the committee, such a member does not represent the collective interest of the advertisers.

Stressing the importance of a more inclusive approach in developing such a comprehensive system, the association argues that the establishment of a platform intended for commercial interactions and housing proprietary works necessitates the engagement of all relevant regulatory agencies with constitutional oversight. This inclusion, ADVAN contends, “is essential to ensure that regulation for the system is appropriately managed by the constitutionally empowered agencies in charge of such matters.” The body further noted that this approach would “help to forestall new regimes of unwanted multi-level taxation in an already overregulated industry.”

The association also warned that the establishment of the NSIB should not interfere with advertisers’ rights to choose their own vendors and contractors while conducting legal business activities. ADVAN asserts that as organizations with the constitutional right to determine their contractual and partnership structures, they will not accept any system that seeks to restrict these rights.

The statement also touches on the principles of a free market economy, advocating for a system that operates on a ‘free to participate’ basis for both suppliers and buyers. ADVAN warns against any attempt to monopolize commercial activities but suggests that the image bank system should communicate strong value as a means of attracting participation, rather than resorting to any form of illegal ‘fiat’ or other unconstitutional methods.

The association further expressed its desire for the growth and thriving of the marketing and communication industry. “ It is ADVAN’s desire that the marketing and communication industry move forward and thrive” but it said that policy formation in the industry should rather be achieved by an all-inclusive stakeholder approach.

The 10-member committee, selected to represent various sectors of the advertising and media industry, is chaired by Kelechi Amadi Obi, a veteran photographer of international repute and the President of the Professional Photographers Association of Nigeria. Another member is Frank Osodi, President of the Professional Model Managers Association of Nigeria (PROMMAN).

Other members of the committee include Bolu Apata from the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN); Omo Abunene from the Outdoor Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (OAAN); Uche Onwudiwe from the Advertisers and clients; Kanmi Da Silva of the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN); Victor Oyarero of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN); Martha Ugbomma Onyebuchi (ARCON), and Winifred Akpan, will serve as the secretary.

