Adebayo Owosina joins Adweek Global Creative 100

Adweek, American advertising weekly publication has honored Nigeria’s Hook Agency’s creative director Adebayo Owosina as he has been included in the Adweek’s Creative 100 list.

The Creative 100 list recognises some of the most inspiring and innovative people globally. Honourees are selected for their outstanding contributions to the field of marketing, media, and culture.

According to a statement, Owosina made the Creative 100 list released recently alongside American singers Doja Cat, Anderson .Paak and other global advertising leaders including TBWAChiatDay LA’s Anh-Thu Lee; Publicis Groupe’s CCO Natalie Lam; 72andSunny’s ECD Zach Hilder and others.

“Adebayo Owosina fits the profile, having worked as: An art director at Lowe Lintas and X3M Ideas; an independent documentary photographer as well as leading the creative team at the fastest-growing ad agency in Nigeria, The Hook Creative Agency”.

The Nigerian-born advertising leader left Lagos-based ad agency DDB in 2015 to co-found the agency alongside the trio of Sam Ochonma, Akinwale Muse and Toheeb Balogun.

Reacting to Adweek’s announcement, Owosina said the desire to create impact at a large scale has always been the driving force at their agency..

“I have always wanted to be a world class creative solutions provider, and that’s why this [Adweek Creative 100] means so much to me,” Owosina said

“On a personal level, it feels great to be internationally recognised while working from Nigeria. But the most important thing for me is the message it sends to global brands looking to introduce their brands into our local market because there’s no better way to say ‘we can do it well’ than to show you actually can and on the big stage too.”

In 2019, the agency led the Nigerian political party the All Progressive Congress (APC) to victory in Kwara State with its “O to ge” campaign: the agency was also announced as one of the finalists in the acclaimed South African advertising award, Loeries, for their COVID-19 campaign.

While commenting on the agency’s achievement, the managing director Sam Ochonma congratulated his co-founder Owosina on his recognition. “Bayo’s recent recognition by Adweek is well-deserved and a testament to the efforts we have put in to ensure excellence is the hallmark of our business and creative culture”.