AAAN new president, Steve Babaeko sets agenda for advertising industry growth

Going by his character, vibrancy and industry achievements in a short period, Steve Babaeko, the new president of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) is likely to breathe new life into the 47- year old association which will expectedly rub off on the industry.

Babaeko who is the 21st president of the creative body has already set his agenda.

Steve Babaeko, who is the CEO and Chief Creative Officer, X3M Ideas, a creative agency founded in August, 2012 with several local and international awards and which has lifted many companies to stardom including Etisalat (now 9mobile), plans to make the AAAN more visible.

He also plans to give the Lagos Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards the international flair it deserves, and work to foster unity and healthy competition between agencies in the association.

In addition, Steve Babaeko said he is going to pay a lot of attention to women empowerment as he promises to ensure gender balance in the leadership of the AAAN.

Not forgetting the chief Advertising regulatory body, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Steve Babaeko believes that it is in the association’s best interest to influence the body to better enforce the laws and policies that protect the Advertising industry.

Within the last few years, Steve Babaeko had served as the Publicity Secretary and more recently, the Vice President of the association. Having devoted years to the advancement of the association in his capacity as both the Publicity Secretary and Vice President, the X3M Ideas CEO intends to use his new position to give the association more visibility while building it to world-class standards.

Speaking on his new appointment, Steve Babaeko said in a statement, “I am excited to begin this journey as the AAAN president. It is time to revive our purpose by advancing our interests within and beyond Nigeria’s marketing communications landscape. Together, I believe that we can build the advertising industry of our dreams.”

Between 2016 and 2018, Babaeko was a jury member of the New York Advertising Festival and his impressive stint in the International advertising scene also saw him featured on Adweek’s list of the 13 global creative leaders in 2019 and served as a judge at the 2017 The Loerie Awards.

Steve Babaeko believes that with the joint effort of every member of the association, the AAAN has the capacity to meet certain world-class standards and even surpass them.