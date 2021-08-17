9mobile reaffirms support for youth, advocates more tech adoption

Nigeria’s telecommunications company, 9mobile has restated its support for youth entrepreneurship and innovation, urging Nigerian youths to take advantage of the incredible opportunities that technology offers to optimize their businesses and professional endeavors.

The telecom company stated this during a virtual session, titled “Driving Youth Innovation in Business through Technology”, organized by 9mobile to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

The session which was facilitated on Instagramlive by popular business coach, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz) and social entrepreneur, Olusola Amusan, according to a statement, attracted several young participants who joined to learn more on how they can leverage technology and innovation to drive business efficiency.

Defining innovation, Tricia Biz noted that innovation doesn’t necessarily mean inventing something new or that has never been done before, but simply about improvement. ‘It is improving your current business to achieve your goals and objectives, grow your income, reach more people and impact more people.’

Read also: Mobile money, bank agents seek framework for sustaining financial inclusion gains

While speaking further on business model and process innovation, Tricia encouraged businesses to consider and explore the subscription-based market model which has tripled in recent times. “There is no better way to grow your business than to take advantage of the subscription market to get your product on repeat order. The subscription market has grown tremendously especially with Covid 19. Just finding an innovative way to make your existing customers to become paying subscribers can make that difference in your numbers,” she said.

On his part, Olusola Amusan noted that with digitalization and globalization, the economic impact of technology and innovation is compelling and huge for the youths and entrepreneurs. He stated, “As a business owner you must constantly familiarize yourself with emerging technologies to stay relevant with time. In addition, you must then educate your team to achieve better workplace collaboration.”

Speaking on the purpose of the session, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado noted that the discussions tied into the global theme for this year’s international youth day celebration, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” which highlights the very strategic and important roles youths play in the general context of the global economy for growth and sustainability.