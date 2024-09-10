2024 Loeries Awards: AAAN President named Co- Jury President

Lanre Adisa, the new president of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN

Lanre Adisa, President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) who is the CEO/Chief Creative Officer of Noah’s Ark Communications, has been named Co- Jury President for the Print and Print Crafts category of the 2024 Loeries Award 2024.

The Loeries Awards, now in its 46th edition, will be held from 7th to 11th October 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is Africa and the Middle East’s premier award ceremony, renowned as the biggest creative gathering in the region, bringing together the best and most innovative minds in the advertising and brand communications industry.

The Print s and Print Crafts category includes all aspects of print communication, from print advertising to tactical use of print and indoor posters.

Adisa in a statement said, “I feel honoured to have been chosen by @loerieawards to serve as a Regional Jury President (Print & Print Craft) at this year’s Loeries Awards. It is always a pleasure to contribute my bit to advancing creativity in the Africa/ Middle East region. Can’t wait for the Creativity Week in Cape Town from 7th- 11th October.”