11 Plc unveils Mobil Super lubricants’ pan Nigeria Radio Campaign

11 plc, sole distributor of Mobil fuel and lubricant brands in Nigeria has unveiled a pan- Nigeria radio campaign for its teeming consumers and target markets.

The new initiative by the company is aimed at strengthening its brands equity while educating motorists, mechanics and other key stakeholders about its Mobil Super 2000 and 3000 unique selling points respectively.

The campaign which hits airwaves last month, according to a statement was launched to create fresh awareness for all category users of the premium lubricants during the yuletide and beyond.

The campaign has the theme celebration of the best quality of its products while re- enforcing and re-emphasizing their competitive and unique selling points.

The Company’s Mobil Super brands is a global family of premium passenger vehicle engine oils that provide different levels of protection to match whatever conditions users of the products may encounter so that they can drive with full confidence.

Read also: 11Plc goes to Supreme Court over sale of Lagos Continental Hotel

Mobil Super 2000 is an enhanced premium semi- synthetic motor oil which is said to meet the latest industry engine oil specification.

It is designed to provide an excellent level of protection and performance under the most demanding conditions.

Similarly, Mobil Super 3000 is a full Synthetic engine oil tailored for smoother acceleration and provides outstanding engine wear protection even under the most demanding condition.