Lagos eyes 1GW by 2030 on new law – Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, has said the bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari granting states autonomy in the electricity market will strengthen plans to install 1 gigawatt of solar energy by 2030 and increase access to electricity, investments and job opportunities.

Sanwo-Olu said this on his Twitter handle Tuesday, congratulating the president on the new development. “A few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari signed bills granting states more autonomy in key areas like electricity, railways, and the judiciary, empowering Lagos to take charge of our growth. Thank you, Mr President,” he said.

He described the Constitutional Alteration Bill No. 33 as a historic move that grants the state the authority to regulate electricity generation, transmission and distribution. “This will create a Lagos Electricity Market, increasing access to electricity, investments and job opportunities,” he said.

He said: “The new bills will promote efficiency, leading to better service delivery. We have been preparing for this by launching an Electricity Policy, publishing our off-grid strategy, presenting our Integrated Resource Plan and drafting a law to establish the Lagos Electricity Market.

“We are committed to achieving 1GW of solar energy in Lagos by 2030 and have engaged with the World Bank for suitable funding. With the creation of the Lagos Electricity Market, we will fulfill our potential as Africa’s model mega city.”

Sanwo-Olu said the devolution of powers for railways under the Constitution Fifth Alteration Bill No. 32 is a significant move for promoting local economic growth and development.

“It will open up investment opportunities and improve goods and services transportation. I am excited about the next few years as Lagos takes more responsibility for our growth and fulfilling our potential. Let’s work together to make Lagos the best it can be!” he said.