Experts divided on Buhari’s legacy

Political scientists have expressed mixed reactions about the legacy of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, six and half years since he assumed office.

Buhari has less than 15 months to the end of his tenure and discussions over what legacy he will leave behind are coming to the fore.

Speaking on Buhari’s legacy in separate interviews, political scientists interviewed by BusinessDay say though the administration had recorded commendable success in the areas of infrastructure, management of the Nigeria workforce, efforts at local government autonomy and the National Assembly’s quick handling of appropriation, it had also failed in tackling the rising spate of insecurity and management of the economy.

Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, professor of political science, University of Nigeria (UNN), notes that though President Buhari would be remembered for implementing the Integrated and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), there is more wastage with IPPIS than the previous system.

“In terms of his legacy, he did well in infrastructure; he has tried in railway service, which has been extended across some parts of the country; this is done with the limited resources at his disposal. Roads and other amenities have been provided.

“Airport remodelling is a big legacy; management of the Nigeria workforce is something that is commendable. He is paying salaries and it is regular, his efforts at local government autonomy, the amendment of the Electoral Act and passage would be a big achievement for his administration,” Okolie states.

Okolie stresses that unlike the 16 years of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration, which failed in roads and infrastructure provision across Nigeria, the Buhari’s administration has built roads, train service despite limited resources.

The professor, however, criticised President Buhari for failing to find a solution to the rising spate of insecurity despite promising Nigerians, and failure to fight graft among top officials in his administration despite promises.

He faults this administration’s handling of the economy and failure to initiate policies to encourage entrepreneurship and take Nigerians out of poverty.

Read also: Buhari orders audit of economy under tenure

According to Okolie, “Though he inherited a terrorised state, he made promises, part of which was that he would fight terrorism, but indices show that the situation has worsened in the last six years or so. People are killed, kidnapped daily, you can’t move anywhere.

“Poverty is on the rise, the country is regarded as the poverty capital of the world now. Businesses are closing down, Nigerians have been deceived to believe that agriculture has improved since he assumed office,” he notes further.

In his view, Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, professor of political science, Lagos State University (LASU), states that the Buhari administration had largely failed, but adds that leaders are remembered for their commitment to humanity, which motivates political legacies, adding that leaving a lasting legacy is about social change and impact on humans and their society.

“To me there is little or no success in most sectors, it is like saying; don’t ask what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. It is about social changes and impacts humans and their society.

“Lack of progress provokes questions about policies and alternative policies as well as the appraisal. Leaving a legacy is about commitment to the needs of man and society. It is at that level that legacies are made,” Odion-Akhaine says.

Similarly, Kunle Okunade, public affairs analyst and political scientist from LASU, notes that there are few legacies Buhari would leave behind, saying that the Buhari’s administration may be remembered for not fulfilling campaign promises that were made during his electoral campaign.

Okunade stresses that despite the administration’s poor performance in most sectors, there was still one year left for him to redeem his image and leave a lasting legacy.

According to Okunade, “Political leaders should be interested in leaving a good legacy after their tenure. This will be a way the citizens would acknowledge the existence of the administration. Although some political leaders leave behind bad legacies that hinder the democratic ethos of the Nigerian state, the footprint of a leader is conspicuously known through the good legacy he leaves behind.

“There are few legacies Buhari would leave behind; he has failed in most sectors. Despite the failures in most sectors, the administration still has time to re-engineer the electoral process by ensuring that the country witnesses a reformed electoral system.

“The electoral system still needs to be reformed and if the President can do it, he would be well remembered for it. This will be a good legacy.”