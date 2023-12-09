5 best places to visit in Africa this Christmas

As the seasons shift and the enchantment of travel beckons, Africa, the second-largest and second-most-populous continent, emerges as a treasure trove of awe-inspiring landscapes, diverse cultures, and abundant wildlife. It stands as the ultimate destination for those seeking the best places to visit in Africa.

This vast continent offers a captivating array of destinations to explore, ranging from the expansive savannas of the Serengeti to the majestic heights of Mount Kilimanjaro, making it an unparalleled haven for discerning travellers.

Each country has its own unique culture, history, and natural beauty, making it a continent worth spending time in. This season, consider exploring the following five destinations that promise not just a vacation but an unforgettable adventure.

According to U.S news report ranking, here are the top 5 best places to visit in Africa this season

Serengeti National Park

For those who love animals, the Serengeti National Park, which is located in Tanzania, is the ideal getaway. Famous for the yearly migration of gazelles, zebras, and wildebeest, the park provides a front-row ticket to one of the most amazing natural shows on the planet.

Acacia trees dotting the broad savannah plains, framed by far-off horizons, provide a stunning backdrop for hot air balloon safaris and game drives. Watch the cycle of life in action as predators and prey live side by side in this wild paradise.

Read also: Luxury: 6 Best places to spend N1M in Abuja

Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls, which spans the boundary between Zimbabwe and Zambia, is a monument to the raw beauty and strength of the natural world. The falls, often called the “Smoke that Thunders,” produce a captivating display of mist and rainbows as they tumble down a mile-wide basalt valley.

Adventurers can experience bungee jumping, white-water rafting, and helicopter excursions; those looking for peace and quiet can take a leisurely Zambezi River sunset cruise. Victoria Falls offers visitors an immersive experience with the forces that sculpted the African landscape, it’s more than just a place to visit in Africa.

Tanzania

Tanzania provides a tapestry of experiences that encompasses both natural beauty and cultural richness outside of the Serengeti. Discover the ancient Stone Town in Zanzibar, where Swahili customs coexist peacefully with influences from the Persian and Arab eras.

Climb Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for an amazing view of the continent. Dive into the bright coral reefs and a variety of marine life found in the crystal-clear waters of the Zanzibar Archipelago. Tanzania is a place that appeals to those seeking adventure, culture, and the great outdoors.

Read also: Fun places to visit in Ibadan under 2k

Mauritius

Mauritius is the essence of tropical paradise for those who long for sun-kissed beaches, azure waters, and lush green surroundings. This pearl of the Indian Ocean has immaculate beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and a multicultural vibe.

Take in the fusion of Creole, Indian, Chinese, and French cuisines, shop at the lively local markets, and unwind in luxurious resorts with views of the blue ocean. Mauritius meets the needs of every traveller looking for a peaceful getaway, whether they are water sports enthusiasts, nature explorers, or just sun worshippers.

Masai Mara National Reserve

Located in Kenya, the Masai Mara National Reserve is widely recognised as the epitome of the classic African safari experience. The reserve, which is home to the “Big Five” which are lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, and rhinoceroses, displays the abundance of species found in East Africa.

Watch as zebras and wildebeests brave the crocodile-infested waters of the Mara River to experience the drama of the Great Migration. Interact with the Maasai, a group distinguished by their vivid culture and garish clothing. For those looking for a genuine connection to the natural outdoors, the Masai Mara offers a haven and a photographer’s paradise.