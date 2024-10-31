Top 10 most valuable African startups

Africa’s tech startup scene is growing at an unprecedented rate, attracting billions in investment and creating valuable platforms that address local challenges and expand access to global opportunities.

According to business insider here are the top 10 most valuable startups in Africa, each leading the way in innovation, financial inclusion, and technological growth across various sectors.

1. Flutterwave – Valuation: $3bn

Nigeria-based Flutterwave is one of Africa’s most valuable startups, boasting a valuation of $3 billion. The fintech company was founded in 2016 and has been instrumental in simplifying digital payments across borders for businesses and individuals. Flutterwave’s platform enables merchants to accept payments across multiple payment methods, creating seamless and secure transactions that have fostered financial inclusion on a massive scale across Africa.

2. Opay – Valuation: $2.7bn

Opay, also based in Nigeria, has quickly risen as a powerful player in African fintech. Originally backed by Chinese investors, Opay has diversified its offerings, expanding from mobile payments to lending, logistics, and transportation services. With its recent $2.7 billion valuation, Opay continues to expand, capitalizing on Africa’s largely underserved financial market.

3. Chipper Cash – Valuation: $2.2bn

Founded in 2018 by Ugandan and Ghanaian entrepreneurs, Chipper Cash allows cross-border money transfers within Africa. The platform enables fee-free transactions between African countries, addressing a key need for affordable remittance solutions. Chipper Cash’s $2.2 billion valuation underscores its role in democratizing access to financial services for Africa’s vast unbanked population.

4. Wave – Valuation: $1.7bn

Wave, a Senegal-based mobile money provider, was initially a part of the renowned U.S.-based remittance service Sendwave. It became a standalone entity in 2020 and soon secured a $1.7 billion valuation. Wave focuses on affordable, accessible financial services through mobile money transfers and has grown as an alternative to traditional banks, especially in West African countries.

5. Andela – Valuation: $1.5bn

Andela, based in Nigeria, connects African software developers with global companies. With a $1.5 billion valuation, Andela has made it easier for companies worldwide to access skilled African tech talent. Founded in 2014, it operates remotely, allowing African developers to work with leading tech companies globally, thus bridging the gap between Africa’s tech talent and global opportunities.

6. Esusu – Valuation: $1 Billion

Esusu, founded by Nigerian entrepreneurs and valued at $1 billion, is a financial technology company based in the U.S. focused on building credit for underserved communities, including immigrants and people of color. Esusu’s platform reports rental payment histories to credit bureaus, enabling millions of renters to build their credit scores—a critical step toward financial security.

7. Interswitch – Valuation: $1bn

Founded in Nigeria, Interswitch is a digital payments and commerce company valued at $1 billion. Interswitch was one of the early pioneers in Africa’s digital payments space, launching in 2002. Its flagship product, Verve, is Africa’s first internationally accepted debit card. Today, Interswitch is a leader in digital payments and e-commerce, working with banks, governments, and businesses across the continent.

8. MNT-Halan – Valuation: $1bn

MNT-Halan, an Egyptian fintech, has a $1 billion valuation and is known for offering financial services to the unbanked population. MNT-Halan combines mobile payments, micro-lending, and e-commerce services to support Egypt’s micro-enterprise economy. Its platform allows users to manage and access funds digitally, supporting economic empowerment in underserved communities.

9. Moniepoint – Valuation: $1bn

Moniepoint is a Nigerian fintech startup focusing on providing mobile banking services and a wide range of digital solutions for SMEs. Valued at $1 billion, Moniepoint is dedicated to helping small and medium businesses manage their finances more effectively. By offering both banking and insurance services, Moniepoint has become integral in supporting Nigeria’s vibrant SME sector.

10. Moove – Valuation: $750m

Moove, valued at $750 million, is a Nigerian mobility startup aimed at revolutionizing Africa’s transportation landscape. Moove offers vehicle financing for drivers in ride-hailing and logistics sectors, allowing them to own vehicles and earn an income. By financing cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles, Moove is democratizing access to transportation in Africa and supporting income generation for a mobile workforce.

