How startups can compete with big brands through PR

Larger, established brands often create noise in today’s highly competitive business landscape, making it challenging for startups to stand out. One of the key tools at a startup’s disposal is public relations (PR). While many may assume that PR is a luxury only big corporations can afford, the reality is that startups can effectively use budget-friendly PR strategies to compete on a bigger stage.

At the recent StartupSouth9 Conference, I shared invaluable insights into how startups can leverage PR to boost their credibility, build brand awareness, and generate leads—all without breaking the bank.

What is public relations?

Public relations, as defined by the British Institute of Public Relations, is “the deliberate, planned, and sustained effort to establish and maintain mutual understanding between an organisation and its publics.” PR is a crucial element in building relationships with stakeholders, from customers to regulators and the media. The goal is not just visibility but trust and goodwill.

Why PR matters for startups

For startups, PR offers several benefits:

Credibility: A well-crafted PR strategy positions a startup as a credible player in the industry.

Affordability: PR is generally more cost-effective than traditional advertising, offering startups the chance to get their message out with minimal investment.

Lead Generation: Good PR can spark interest in a startup’s products or services, driving enquiries and potential sales.

Budget-friendly PR strategies

One of the most appealing aspects of PR is its versatility. Startups don’t need massive budgets to create impactful PR campaigns. Here are a few proven strategies I shared during the event:

Create talkability with mock campaigns: Generating buzz doesn’t always require a massive ad spend. Take, for instance, the viral Bride Price Calculator launched by Anakle, a digital agency, a few years ago. This mock offering became a social sensation, sparking conversations across Nigeria and beyond.

Launch industry reports: Publishing unique industry insights can position a startup as a thought leader. A great example is RANKED by SquirrelPR, which analyses and provides deep insights on the performance of Nigeria’s digital news platforms, giving it a foothold in media discussions.

Promote social causes: Partnering with social institutions to support relevant causes (such as environmental sustainability or financial inclusion) can build goodwill while aligning the startup’s brand with important societal issues.

Organise meetups and webinars: Community-building initiatives such as webinars, meetups, and charity events help strengthen relationships with key stakeholders while amplifying the startup’s reach.

Secure endorsements: Collaborating with notable personalities or regulatory bodies can significantly enhance a startup’s credibility.

The future of PR for startups

As the Nigerian startup ecosystem continues to expand, PR will play an even more critical role in helping small businesses cut through the clutter and connect with their target audiences. While PR requires effort, consistency, and creativity, it’s one of the most effective ways for startups to gain visibility and credibility in the marketplace.

Whether it’s through thought leadership, community engagement, or clever social campaigns, PR enables startups to punch above their weight, standing out even against the most established brands.

Jonah Solomon is the co-founder of SquirrelPR and a PR professional with a proven track record of delivering successful strategies for businesses focused in the finance and technology sectors across Africa.

