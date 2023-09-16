Meet Anthony Okuyelu, new MD of IoT Africa

Anthony Okuyelu has been announced as the new Managing Director of IoT Africa Networks, a provider of IoT and Industrial IoT solutions in Nigeria.

Okuyelu will be responsible for leading IoT Africa Networks’ growth and innovation strategy in his new role. He will also focus on expanding the company’s market reach and developing new partnerships.

Okuyelu is a natural leader and team player with a passion for innovation and customer service. He is also a certified project manager with a wealth of experience in developing and implementing successful strategies.

“I am honoured to join IoT Africa Networks at this exciting time,” said Okuyelu.

“The company has a strong track record of success, and I am confident that we can achieve even greater things together. I look forward to working with the team to build on the company’s legacy of innovation and customer service, and to position IoT Africa Networks as the leading provider of IoT and Industrial IoT solutions in Africa.”

Lare Ayoola, IoT Africa Networks’ Founder and Chairman, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Engr. Okuyelu to the IoT Africa Networks family. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We are confident that under his leadership, IoT Africa Networks will continue to be at the forefront of the IoT revolution in Africa.”

Melanie Ayoola, the Executive Director of IoT Africa Networks, said, “I am excited to partner with Okuyelu to lead IoT Africa Networks into its next phase of growth and innovation.

“His experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to the company, and I am confident that together, we can achieve even greater success.”

Okuyelu is a seasoned Communications Technology and Project Management expert with over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has a proven track record of success in leading and growing businesses, as evidenced by his previous roles at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, N21 Telecoms and NAPET Telecoms Ltd.

His appointment as the new Managing Director of IoT Africa Networks is a significant development for the company.

Okuyelu’s experience, expertise, and passion for innovation will be invaluable to IoT Africa Networks as it continues to grow and expand.

His collaboration with Melanie Ayoola, the Executive Director, is also a positive development. Melanie is a highly experienced and respected leader in the industry, and her partnership with Okuyelu is sure to lead to great things for IoT Africa Networks.

IoT Africa Networks is committed to helping African businesses and consumers adopt IoT technologies to improve their operations and efficiency. The company offers a wide range of IoT solutions, including asset tracking, fleet management, environmental monitoring, and smart city solutions.