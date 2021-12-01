Cloudflex Computing builds third cloud platform

CloudFlex Computing Services, one of the leading and valuable cloud information technology in Nigeria and Africa at large has built its third cloud platform in Africa data center LOS1.

The firm which is the only cloud company that is not a connectivity company – that is a pure cloud company that offers information technology as a service – cloud services, co-location, managed solutions, backup services, disaster recovery, among others, and support for diverse infrastructure needs by providing industry-specific solutions.

According to Remi Adejumo, managing director of the company, Cloudflex Computing is building its third cloud platform in Africa to increase its competition with the international standards.

Read also:Experts stress power of many as Cloud Cooperative launches

“We are building the third cloud platform in Africa Data Center LOS1 to compete more with international standards,” he said.

“Let me use the opportunity to congratulate Africa Data Center (ADC) for the opening of their new 10MW data center facility in Lagos, Nigeria LOS1 data center,” he further said.

Adejumo commended the Africa Data Centre for the new facility which ADC stated would allow hyperscale clients of Africa Data Center to install digitalization solutions throughout West Africa which would serve as the West African hub for Africa data centres.