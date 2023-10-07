Capsa: Empowering Nigeria’s supply chain, logistics sector through tech

Technology has enabled logistics companies to improve their efficiency, accuracy, and speed, while also providing greater transparency and visibility into the supply chain.

One of the most significant trends in logistics technology is the use of automation.

One of the few organisations leveraging tech to drive logistics is Capsa Technology.

Capsa Technology, one of the leading fintech companies that specializes in innovative alternative financing solutions in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the country’s supply chain and logistics sector.

In collaboration with Lagos Business School, widely renowned as Africa’s top-ranked business school, Capsa recently hosted the “Supply Chain 4.0: Technology, Factoring, and the Future of Supply Chain” executive course, held over two days on September 22nd and September 23rd, 2023.

The Supply Chain 4.0 Programme, which took place onsite at Lagos Business School, brought together a diverse group of executives from the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, oil and gas and manufacturing industries.

Speaking during the event, Chukwuka Nwagbara, Capsa’s chief operating officer, said the company is dedicated to enhancing the supply chain ecosystem by providing an alternative form of financing that is affordable, quick and convenient.

“In just two years of existence, we have empowered businesses with over N13.7 Billion ensuring that these businesses have the required working capital they need to keep their companies going without taking additional loans or raising equity,” Nwagbara said.

Mustapha Suberu, Capsa’s CEO said Capsa is on a mission to boost small businesses with its factoring and reverse factoring solutions, which directly put cash into their hands and help them continue the seamless operations of their businesses.

“Our recent partnership with LBS emphasized that the days of waiting are indeed behind us. Technology is revolutionizing the supply chain sector and unlocking the critical cash flow that drives growth, especially in the face of currency fluctuations and other challenges,” Suberu said.

Frank Ojadi, Academic Director, LBS said Capsa Technology Ltd has blazed the trail of supply chain innovations by developing software which has revolutionized the management of working capital for vendors and corporate organisations alike.

“This innovation was evaluated and applauded by the users who attended the Supply Chain and Logistics 4.0 masterclass at Lagos Business School where the gaps it bridges within the supply chain and the gains earned were acknowledged.

“This is an innovative software that converges the investors, vendors and supply chain organisations into finding lasting solutions to working capital management challenges,” Ojadi said.

Attendees also represented key roles as directors, heads of procurement, finance managers, and supply chain and logistics managers. Together, they converged to explore and gain further insights into the cutting-edge strategies and technologies that are currently shaping the future of supply chain management in Nigeria and the world.

Capsa Technology’s overarching mission has always been to empower local small businesses, and their quest to facilitate access to critical funding took centre stage during the course.

As a pioneer in invoice factoring and reverse factoring solutions, Capsa is wholly dedicated to supporting executives and businesses in a time when the unpredictability of the Nigerian

economy poses significant challenges for them.

Testimonials from course participants underscored the positive impact of Capsa’s solutions on their businesses.

In addition, executives found value in networking with peers from diverse industries, particularly during the cocktail event that marked the end of the course on the second day.

As Capsa Technology continues its aim of empowering Nigeria’s supply chain and logistics sector with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the ever-evolving supply chain landscape. It remains a leader in providing new financial solutions, with additional features planned to foster even closer relationships between small business owners and investors.