Tanzania beats Ethiopia 2-0 away from home

Tanzania on Saturday defeated Ethiopia 2-0 in Group H of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers Morocco 2025.

The win bolstered Tanzania’s chances of securing a spot in next year’s tournament.

Simon Msuva opened the scoring for the Taifa Stars in the 15th minute, heading in from close range after a well-executed corner by Novatus Miroshi.

Tanzania continued to dominate proceedings, doubling their advantage in the 31st minute when Feisal Salum nodded home a precise cross from Shomari Kapombe.

Ethiopia struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match, with their best opportunities coming late in the second half.

Birhanu Bekele and Abdulkerim Worku both tested Tanzanian goalkeeper Aishi Manula but were unable to find the back of the net.

The win moves Tanzania to second place in Group H with seven points, one point ahead of Guinea, who face group leaders DR Congo later tonight.

With DR Congo already qualified, the fight for the group’s second ticket to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON remains wide open, adding further intrigue to the group’s final round of matches.

Ethiopia, rooted to the bottom of the group with just one point, have been eliminated from contention. Despite their spirited attempts, the Walia Ibex were unable to break their winless streak in the qualifiers.

With one match remaining in the qualifiers, the Taifa Stars are now in a strong position to secure their place in the tournament.

However, following the rounds of qualifiers played last week, 19 nations have secured their places for next year’s AFCON.

The Matchday 5 results saw three more countries secure their places in Africa’s flagship football competition with Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe and Comoros sealing their slots.

Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon — clinched their spots, on Thursday joining a growing list of African football powerhouses ready for the tournament.

