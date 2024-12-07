Nnadozie, one step to CAF 2024 women’s Player of the Year crown

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria’s national female football team, the Super Falcons goalkeeper has been shortlisted for the final list of the prestigious 2024 Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award.

Nnadozie, the Paris Football Club shot-stopper will contest for the coveted trophy and honour against four other standout players such as Morocco’s Sanna Msoudy, Zambia’s Barbara Banda, and Malawian duo Tabitha Chawinga and Themwa Chawinga.

The Confédération Africaine de Football had earlier listed 10 players for the honour which include players such as Rasheedat Ajibade of Atletico Madrid, and Nigeria; Sandrine Niyonkuru (Burundi / FC Masar); Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa / Monterrey); Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa / Tigres UANL); and Racheal Kundananji (Zambia / Bay FC).

The 24-year-old Nigerian shot-stopper is also vying for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award in addition to the Women’s Player of the Year award.

Nnadozie clinched the inaugural goalkeeper award in 2023 and is poised to be named CAF Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.

African Women Footballer of the Year is an annual award for Africa’s best female football player.

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has won the award a record six times, while Perpetua Nkwocha and Cynthia Uwak won the award for a record time of four and two times respectively. The award was given out for the first time in 2001. Nigerian players have won the award for a total of 13 times among four players.

Other winners include Mercy Akide of Nigeria; Alberta Sackey, and Adjoa Bayor, both from Ghana; Noko Matlou of South Africa; Genoveva Añonma of Equatorial Guinea.

Also in the list include Gaëlle Enganamouit of Cameroon;Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa.

For the Goalkeeper of the Year award, the initial list include Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC, and Monle Oyono of Edo Queens both from Nigeria; Cathy Biya of Cameroon / Éclair; Fideline Ngoy of DR Congo / TP Mazembe; Habiba Sabry; Egypt / FC Masar; Fatima El Jebraoui of Morocco / Wydad Athletic Club; Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco / AS FAR; Andile Dlamini of South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns; Thandeka Ngcobo of South Africa / University of the Western Cape; and Catherine Musonda of Zambia / Indeni Roses.

However, for the final nomination four goalkeepers nominated include Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria; Fideline Ngoy of DR Congo; Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco), and Andile Dlaminiof South Africa.

Another Nigerian on the block to make the country proud is Chiamaka Okwuchukwu from Rivers Angels, who has been shortlisted for Young Player of the Year, joining four other promising talents from Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa.

The Super Falcons are among the contenders for Women’s National Team of the Year, competing with Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, and Cameroon U-20.

Falconets coach Chris Danjuma has also been recognized with a nomination for Women’s Coach of the Year, highlighting his contributions to Nigeria’s U-20 team.

On the club front, Edo Queens, reigning Nigerian Women League champions, have earned a spot on the shortlist for Women’s Club of the Year.

The winners will be determined by votes from the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, and football stakeholders.

