Top 5 Nigerian Basketballers Making Waves in the NBA

Basketball has long been a beloved sport in Nigeria, with countless young talents dreaming of making it to the prestigious NBA, and over the years, that dream has become a reality for several Nigerian-born and Nigerian-descended players who have left an indelible mark on the league through their dedication, resilience, and hard work, inspiring a new generation of athletes both in Nigeria and beyond.

From dominating on the court with jaw-dropping dunks to securing record-breaking contracts, these players have elevated Nigerian basketball to new heights on the international stage, with their influence going beyond individual performances as many have played pivotal roles in their teams’ success, showcasing a blend of athleticism, skill, and versatility, while their contributions to Nigeria’s national basketball team, D’Tigers, have further cemented the country’s reputation as a powerhouse in the sport, proudly representing their roots whether they were born in Nigeria or have Nigerian heritage.

According to Nigeria NBA players, here are 7 Nigerian basketballers currently dominating the NBA, ranked by their Goal Points (GP)

1. Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent, born Nnamdi Vincent on June 14, 1996, in Stockton, California, is a 6’2” (188cm) height with a weight of 200 lbs (91kg) guard currently under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in 2018 and working his way up through UC Santa Barbara. Vincent, who holds dual nationality in the United States and Nigeria, averages 5.95 PPG, 1.18 RPG, and 1.47 APG over 55 games, proving his reliability and defensive skills. His journey from an undrafted player to a key contributor for the Lakers is an inspiration to aspiring athletes, and he proudly represents Nigeria on the international stage.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, born on December 6, 1994, in Athens, Greece, to Nigerian parents, is a two-time NBA MVP (2019, 2020) and the cornerstone of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he has played since being drafted 15th overall in 2013. Standing at 6’11” (211cm) and weighing 243 lbs (110kg), Giannis, nicknamed the “Greek Freak,” averages an impressive 30.65 points per game (PPG), 12.13 rebounds per game (RPG), and 5.87 assists per game (APG) over 52 games, making him one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Beyond his on-court achievements, Giannis proudly embraces his Nigerian heritage, inspiring countless young athletes across Africa, and his $228 million contract extension with the Bucks in 2020 remains the largest in league history.

3. Adem Bona

Adem Bona, born on March 28, 2003, in Lagos, Nigeria, is a 6’10” (208cm) height with a weight of 235 lbs (107kg) center currently under contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after being drafted in 2024. Bona, who played college basketball at UCLA, averages 3.51 PPG, 3.04 RPG, and 0.84 BPG over 46 games, showcasing his potential as a young prospect. His journey from Lagos to the NBA, including his time at Prolific Prep, is a testament to his determination and skill, and he represents the future of Nigerian basketball on the global stage.

4. Precious Achiuwa

Precious Achiuwa, born on September 19, 1999, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, is a rising star currently playing as a small forward for the New York Knicks, where he has appeared in 42 (GP) and averages 6.85 points per game (PPG), 6.00 rebounds per game (RPG), and 1.07 assists per game (APG), showcasing his athleticism and versatility, which have made him a valuable asset since being drafted 20th overall by the Miami Heat in 2020, after initially playing football in Nigeria before discovering basketball at a Giants of Africa camp, leading him to move to the U.S., where he attended Montverde Academy and later played for Memphis in college, and his journey has come full circle as he now plays under Masai Ujiri, the founder of Giants of Africa, while also representing Nigeria internationally.

5. Monte Morris

Monte Morris is 29 years old, born on June 27, 1995, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a 6’2” (188cm) height and weight of 183 lbs (83kg) guard currently playing for the Phoenix Suns after being drafted 21st overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2017. Morris, who holds dual nationality in the United States and Nigeria, averages 4.85 PPG, 1.43 RPG, and 1.65 APG over 40 GP, proving his reliability as a playmaker. His journey from Flint Beecher High School to Iowa State and now the NBA is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and he continues to make an impact on the court.

6. Charles Bassey

Charles Bassey, born on October 28, 2000, in Lagos, Nigeria, is a 6’10” (208cm), 230 lbs (104kg) power forward currently under contract with the San Antonio Spurs after being drafted in 2021. Bassey, who played college basketball at Western Kentucky, averages 4.62 PPG, 4.44 RPG, and 0.85 blocks per game (BPG) over 34 GP, showcasing his potential as a versatile big man. His journey from Lagos to the NBA is a testament to his determination and skill, and he represents the future of Nigerian basketball on the global stage.

7. Josh Okogie

Josh Okogie, born on September 1, 1998, in Lagos, Nigeria, is a 6’4” (193cm), 213 lbs (97kg) shooting guard currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets after being drafted 20th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018. Known for his tenacity and defensive prowess, Okogie averages 6.88 PPG, 3.00 RPG, and 1.25 steals per game (SPG) over 32 GP, making him a valuable asset for his team. His journey from Lagos to the NBA, including his time at Georgia Tech, is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and he continues to inspire young Nigerian athletes and a defensive specialist.

