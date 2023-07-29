How US emerged 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup champions

The United States of America (USA) basketball team were crowned champions of the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) under-19 National Women’s World Cup held in Madrid, Spain from July 15 to 23, 2023.

The USA ladies came, saw, and conquered, leaving Madrid with the gold medal after edging out Spain 69-66 on Sunday at Palacio de Deportes in Madrid. The title is the third in a row for the U.S. and the 10th overall title at the competition.

The game was a thriller, coming down to the final seconds to determine a winner. The contest was knotted up at 66 with 28 seconds remaining. The U.S. fed captain Cotie McMahon the ball and she spun her way to the hoop for the go-ahead basket.

Hannah Hidalgo stole the ball away from Spain on their next possession and a free throw plus a defensive stop sealed the win in front of 7,033 fans.

The Spanish women started their final game with a very calm, calculated and determined approach with the singular aim to dethrone the US girls.

It was an ideal start to the game for Spain as the home crowd erupted after a first-possession 3-pointer. The Spanish shot 4-of-5 in the opening minutes but the U.S. remained tough and matched their offensive output.

The score was tied three times until the US team took their first lead on a Chloe Kitts putback, 16-14. The U.S. closed the quarter on a 5-2 run and took a 21-16 lead into the second.

The US U-19 team built their largest first-half lead, 26-16, on a Kitts jumper at the 7:17 mark in the second. However, Spain would respond with a 14-2 run to take the lead 30-28 with 3:00 minutes left.

The game remained tight until intermission with the U.S. entering the half without the lead for the first time at the tournament, 34-34.

The major minutes of the third quarter saw both sides trading baskets. Neither the U.S. nor Spain was able to gain more than a two-point lead.

It was a ‘score me, I score you’ affair until a Grace VanSlooten and-one at the 1:41 mark that gave the ‘Yankis’ a two-possession edge, 54-49. The Joni Taylor-led U-19 national women’s basketball team would take a 54-52 lead into the fourth quarter.

The final 10 minutes boiled down to the final moments where the US women showed their grit on the biggest stage.

McMahon finished the game with 16 points and six rebounds. Kitts nearly had a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes.

Madison Booker had a team-high 10 rebounds off the bench. Hidalgo added nine points and seven assists off the bench. Canada won the bronze medal in an overtime thriller against France, 80-73.

For their efforts during the tournament, Joyce Edwards and Hidalgo were named to the event’s All-Star Five.

Sixteen teams qualified and participated in the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2023 championship from across the globe with Mali and Egypt representing the continent of Africa.

Others are the USA, Spain, Canada, France, Japan, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Australia, Germany, Italy, China, Brazil, Chinese Taipei and Argentina.

The USA women kept their streak alive and had the last laugh after silencing the teeming supportive home fans who came out to cheer their Spanish women in Madrid.

The FIBA U-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2023 organisers picked top performers such as Awa Farri of Spain; Syla Swords of Canada; Maimoura Haidara of Mali; Jana Elalfy of Egypt; and Dominka Paurova of the Czech Republic into the All- Second Team.

Anaelle Dutat was named the Best Defensive player after averaging 9.0 points, 12,6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game for fourth-placed France.

The Best Coach award went to Bernat Canut Font, the coach of Spain, the host country.

The FIBA Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup is the women’s international under-19 basketball championship organised by FIBA. From its inauguration in 1985, until 2005, it was held every four years. Since 2005, it has been held biennially.

FIBA has confirmed that the U-19 Women’s World Cup in 2025 will take place in the city of Lausanne in Switzerland.

The tournament will be played from June 28 to July 6, 2025. The Swiss Basketball was awarded the hosting rights of the FIBA U-19 Women’s World Cup 2025 in November 2022 and was selected, with the approval of the federation, the city of Lausanne, the Olympic capital and the state of Vaud, to host the competition after a domestic bid process.