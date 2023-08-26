Say hello to Exchanger101: The app that wants to help you make money

These days, everyone’s got their eye on the same thing – how to make money and increase their income sources. And, thanks to the current age we’re in, doing so isn’t especially difficult.

Cryptocurrency and gift cards have proven to be especially profitable for many people looking to earn a living – especially in Nigeria. You often hear about people asking how to buy Bitcoin in Nigeria or where to buy gift cards online, and you see just how much these digital assets have become popular across the board.

Today, there are different platforms that allow investors to access cryptocurrencies and gift cards. But, for young Nigerians looking to really take these income sources seriously, Exchanger101 has become the gold standard.

What is Exchanger101?

Exchanger101 is a fintech platform that doubles as a cryptocurrency exchange and a gift card provider. The platform makes it easy for anyone to access cryptocurrencies and gift cards, offering a simple user interface and a considerable amount of functionality for all users.

Established in 2016, Exchanger101 has continued to thrive in the digital asset market. The platform currently serves over 10,000 customers, and its growth has been astronomical in the Past few years.

“Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the easiest and quickest access to the tools they need to make money. We understand that more people want to earn, and we’re simply providing the best way for them to do so.

What Exchanger101 Offers

So, how has Exchanger101 been able to grow, and what does the platform offer?

Service Roundup

Exchanger101 is an all-in-one service that provides access to the following

● Cryptocurrencies: With Exchanger101, anyone looking to buy crypto in Nigeria can do that easily. The platform offers access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB), and several other major cryptos and stablecoins.

● Gift Cards: Exchanger101 is the best place to buy gift cards in Nigeria. You can access over 10 gift card options here, from iTunes to Google Play and Amazon.

● Bill Payments: With Exchanger101, paying for electricity and cable bills is as easy as tapping a few buttons.

● Airtime & Data Purchases: Looking to top up your line or make a data subscription? Exchanger101 has your back as well.

The platform is looking to add even more features, but these ones provide a strong overview of what you can expect to enjoy.

Impressive Security

Everyone wants to protect their money. And with Exchanger101, you can rest assured that your funds are in good hands.

The exchange abides by the strictest know-your-customer (KYC) policies, while also implementing features such as biometric security and cold wallet storage for funds. Transactions will require verification as well, so rest assured that no one will move your money without your approval.

Easier Ways To Earn

Exchanger101 also provides a referral program where users can earn based on the referrals they provide.

This means that you have another avenue to earn that doesn’t necessarily depend on trading crypto or gift cards. Refer Exchanger101 to your friends, and you can earn money directly.

Top-Notch Customer Service

We tested Exchanger101’s customer service, and we found it to be one of the best in the market.

Here, customer service is available via live chat, an FAQs page, and communications outlets such as Email and social media. The response speed is quick, and they provide a personalized response that ensures you get the help you need.

Available Everywhere

Exchanger101 is available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store, as well as via desktop and a website. Regardless of the device you use or your location, the platform is available for you at all times!