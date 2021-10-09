Creamy Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Shrimp Fettuccine Aflredo is a major comfort food. There’s just something about a mountain of pasta consumed by rich creamy sauce, and studded with large, tender shrimp that has my name written all over it. It reminds me of my favorite dish at Olive Garden; seafood alfredo. It’s also surprisingly easy to make; ready in under 30 minutes.

Ingredients

3/4 lb fettuccine or penne pasta

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp butter

1 garlic clove

1/3 cup white wine (I used Ste Chapelle Chardonay ~$6)*

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

S&P to taste

Sprinkle of paprika

Parsley or basil for garnish if desired

Instructions

1. Cook 3/4 lb fettuccini noodles in salted water according to package instructions and drain. Don’t rinse (this helps the sauce stick to the noodles better).

2. Lightly season shrimp with salt, pepper and paprika. Preheat a large skillet to med/high and add 1 Tbsp oil. Once oil is hot, add shrimp in a single layer and cook 1-2 min per side or just until fully cooked and no longer translucent. They should be golden/pink on the outside and opaque white on the inside. Don’t over-do it or they will be rubbery. Remove shrimp to a separate bowl.

3. In same pan, over medium/high heat, add 2 Tbsp butter and onion and sauté onion till golden. Stir in garlic and sauté another minute. Stir in 1/3 cup white wine and reduce to 25% scraping the bottom to deglaze the pan.

4.Stir in Cream and simmer for 2 min. Next, sprinkle the top with 1/3 cup parmesan (or add to taste) and stir just until creamy and smooth and remove from heat. Don’t boil or the cheese will separate from the cream. Add about 1/4 tsp paprika and season with S&P to taste.

5.Add the cooked shrimp and drained (un-rinsed pasta). Garnish with parsley, basil, extra parmesan or freshly cracked pepper if desired.