Classic French Tarte Aux Pommes

A classic tarte aux pommes is the delicious apple tart found in every patisserie and restaurant in France. It comes filled with a soft, sweet homemade frangipane filling topped off with caramelized apples and fanned in the distintive, striking spiral pattern making it instantly recognizable. Finished with a light apricot jam glaze, this classic dish is loved around the world, not just in France.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons cold butter

3 tablespoons cold water

For the Filling:

1/2 cup frangipane

4 sweet-tart cooking apples, cored, peeled, and thinly sliced

1/4 cup apricot jelly, heated until partially melted

Steps to Make It

In a small bowl, mix the flour, sugar, and salt.

Using a pastry cutter, large-tined fork, or a food processor on pulse setting, cut the chilled butter into the flour until it resembles coarse sand with a few pea-sized pieces of butter still visible.

Sprinkle the cold water onto the mixture and toss a few times gently, just until it forms a ball that holds together.

Separate the dough into two balls, flatten slightly into thick disk shapes, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for several hours before working with it.

Preheat an oven to 400 F.

Roll and trim the dough to make a circle large enough to fit a 10-inch fluted tart pan.

Fit this into the bottom and up the sides of the pan.

Chill the pastry for 20 minutes.

Place the tart pan on a baking sheet.

Spread the frangipane evenly over the bottom of the chilled pastry shell, arrange the apple slices in a fan or spiral shape over the frangipane, and bake the tart for 12 to 15 minutes until it begins to turn golden brown.

Reduce the heat to 350 F and continue cooking for 15 to 20 minutes until the apples are tender, but not overly soft.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow the apple tart to cool for 10 minutes.

Brush the melted apricot jelly over the warm apples and serve the tart at room temperature.