Apple tart recipe

INGREDIENTS FOR THE FILLING

5 apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

1/3 c.

packed brown sugar

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tsp.

ground cinnamon

1 tsp.

pure vanilla extract

FOR THE CRUST

1 1/3 c.

all-purpose flour

1/4 c.

packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp.

kosher salt

1/4 tsp.

ground cinnamon

10 tbsp.

butter, melted

1 tbsp.

granulated sugar

2 tbsp.

butter, cut into small cubes

Melted apricot preserves

Read Also: Classic Chicken Parmesan

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, toss apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt together.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Add melted butter and stir until dough forms. Press mixture into a 10” or 11” tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing until dough is smooth.

Arrange apples over crust, sprinkle with granulated sugar and dot top with butter. Bake until crust is golden and apples are tender, about 1 hour.

Brush with melted apricot preserves and let cool slightly before slicing and serving.