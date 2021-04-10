Apple tart recipe

INGREDIENTS FOR THE FILLING
5 apples, peeled, cored, and sliced
1/3 c.
packed brown sugar
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tsp.
ground cinnamon
1 tsp.
pure vanilla extract
FOR THE CRUST
1 1/3 c.
all-purpose flour
1/4 c.
packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp.
kosher salt
1/4 tsp.
ground cinnamon
10 tbsp.
butter, melted
1 tbsp.
granulated sugar
2 tbsp.
butter, cut into small cubes
Melted apricot preserves
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, toss apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt together.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Add melted butter and stir until dough forms. Press mixture into a 10” or 11” tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing until dough is smooth.
Arrange apples over crust, sprinkle with granulated sugar and dot top with butter. Bake until crust is golden and apples are tender, about 1 hour.
Brush with melted apricot preserves and let cool slightly before slicing and serving.