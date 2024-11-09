Meet Jeremiah Osuji, championing sustainable innovations in drilling fluid engineering globally

Jeremiah Uche Osuji, a leading Drilling Fluids Engineer with over 14 years of industry experience, is setting new standards in sustainable drilling practices within the oil and gas sector.

With a career that spans critical projects in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, Osuji’s expertise and commitment to environmental responsibility have positioned him as an influential figure in petroleum engineering globally.

Osuji’s journey in drilling fluids engineering began in Nigeria, where he honed his skills on high-profile projects, including the Oredo, Utorogu, and Abura fields managed by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), and SNEPCO’s Bonga deepwater field.

His work extended to Saudi Arabia, where he has played a pivotal role in the Aindr, Haradh, Abqaiq, and other major fields under Baker Hughes’ projects for Saudi Aramco.

His ability to navigate the technical demands of diverse environments has not only advanced industry standards but also paved the way for safer and more sustainable drilling practices.

An advocate for continuous learning, Osuji holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry from Abia State University and an MBA with a specialisation in Renewable Energy.

His affiliations with esteemed institutions such as the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the Project Management Institute (PMI) reflect his dedication to maintaining industry excellence and embracing sustainable practices.

Osuji’s technical contributions are noteworthy, particularly his innovations in fluid dynamics and hydraulic calculations critical to well control—a primary safety measure in drilling operations.

His published research, which includes comparative studies on eco-friendly drilling materials, underscores his commitment to cost-effective and sustainable solutions. His findings shared on platforms like ResearchGate, mark him as a thought leader in drilling fluid engineering.

Osuji will share his insights at the IADC Drilling Middle East Conference and Exhibition in Muscat, Oman this December. His presentation on “The Crucial Role of Drilling Fluid Additives in Geothermal Wells” is expected to highlight his forward-thinking approaches, especially in renewable energy applications within the drilling industry.

With multiple Baker Hughes certifications and a clear commitment to advancing sustainable practices, Jeremiah Uche Osuji is not only shaping the future of petroleum engineering but also inspiring a new generation of engineers to prioritise environmental stewardship in energy production.

His expertise continues to elevate industry standards and contribute meaningfully to the shift toward greener, more responsible energy solutions.

