Solid minerals ministry urges environmentally sustainable mining practices, climate change mitigation

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has re-emphasized its commitment to promoting environmentally responsible mining practices in Nigeria.

This was highlighted during a sensitisation workshop and town hall meeting on “Environmental Obligations of Mineral Title Holders, Mining Activities, and Climate Change,” held Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in Lagos.

Mary Ogbe, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development represented by Nwamaka Odili the director of Legal Services, in her keynote address, stressed the critical role the mining sector plays in addressing climate change, urging stakeholders to adopt sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact, while contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth.

The permanent secretary reminded participants that the Nigerian Mineral and Mining Act of 2007 clearly outlines the environmental obligations that mineral title holders must meet at every stage of mining operations—before commencement, during mining activities, and in post-mining operations a statement signed by

Chinwe Ekwugha, information and public relations informed

“The Federal Government is fully committed to creating a conducive environment for responsible mining practices,” Ogbe noted. She further highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to professionalize the Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation Fund, EPRF, an initiative aimed at ensuring that mining activities do not harm the environment.

In light of the growing global concern around climate change, she also stressed the need for stakeholders in the mining sector to actively contribute towards mitigating its impact, while urging operators to adopt sustainable mining practices, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and embrace the use of renewable energy sources.

The Ministry is dedicated to supporting the research and development of climate-friendly mining technologies, she added, calling on all stakeholders to unite in promoting these sustainable practices.

“Together, we can create a sustainable future for our nation, our economy, and future generations,” Ogbe concluded, expressing optimism about the impact of the workshop and wishing all participants fruitful deliberations.

Speaking at the workshop, Vivian Okono the Director of Mining Environmental Compliance (MEC), emphasized the need for collective action in combating climate change within the mining sector. “As professionals, we have a crucial role in reassessing the sector’s carbon footprint and ensuring that our operations contribute positively to global climate objectives”

The speech reinforced the call earlier made by the Permanent Secretary, urging stakeholders to adopt sustainable mining practices and reduce their environmental impact.

In addition to environmental stewardship, Dr Okonu, among other things, highlighted the importance of mining operators fulfilling their community development agreements (CDA), as enshrined in the Nigerian Mining Act of 2007. These agreements ensure that communities where mining occurs benefit from social and infrastructural development.

“Operators have obligations not only to extract minerals, but to protect and improve the welfare of mining communities through projects like the provision of clean water, electricity, and markets,” she added.

During the sensitisation workshop, goodwill messages were delivered by key stakeholders, who presented a common front in support of responsible mining practices. These esteemed leaders include the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, the Chairman of Lagos State Mineral Resources & Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), the President of the Dredgers Association of Nigeria (Lagos State Branch), the Chairmen of both the Miners and Dredgers Associations (Badagry Branch), and the Chairperson of Women in Mining (Lagos State Chapter).

Their unified message underscored the importance of environmental stewardship and climate action within the mining sector, reflecting their shared commitment to support development.

The workshop, which focused on climate change, environmental obligations, community development, and the professionalization of the Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation Fund (EPRF), provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the social and environmental responsibilities of the mining industry, as well as the necessary tools and strategies to address climate change, community relations, and environmental sustainability.

